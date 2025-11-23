Bomb Threat On Flight! Bahrain-Hyderabad Flight Diverted To Mumbai

A Gulf Air flight with 154 passengers on board that was flying from Bahrain to Hyderabad was diverted to Mumbai after a bomb threat was received at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Flight GF274 was diverted to Mumbai Airport after an email was received at Hyderabad Airport stating that a bomb had been planted on the aircraft.

What Happened?

IANS reported, citing sources, that at the airport in Hyderabad, the bomb threat email was received on the customer support ID at 3 am. Subsequently, the flight, which had taken off from Bahrain at 10:20 pm on Saturday and was scheduled to land at Hyderabad Airport at 4.55 am on Sunday. The flight later took off from Mumbai and landed at Hyderabad Airport at 11:31 am.

Gulf Air also, in a statement, informed about the diversion of the flight GF274. Bahrain's national carrier said the aircraft landed safely and continued its journey after the relevant authorities completed the approved safety protocols, arriving at its final destination at Hyderabad Airport.

Similar bomb threats were received by Hyderabad Airport authorities.

In June, a Hyderabad-bound Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt returned to the German airport after a bomb threat was received at the Hyderabad Airport.

Also in June, authorities at Begumpet Airport had received a bomb threat. After a thorough check, it was declared a hoax.

(with IANS inputs)