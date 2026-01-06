Advertisement
KASHI EXPRESS BOMB THREAT

Bomb Threat To Kashi Express: 'Nothing As Such Found' After Search; Investigation Underway

A bomb threat led to a security alert at Mau station in Uttar Pradesh, but no suspicious item was found on the Kashi Express, police said.

|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 05:38 PM IST|Source: ANI
Bomb Threat To Kashi Express: 'Nothing As Such Found' After Search; Investigation UnderwayImage:File Photo

Mau (Uttar Pradesh): Mau Superintendent of Police, Elamaran, on Tuesday informed that nothing as such was found in the Kashi Express, travelling from Gorakhpur to Mumbai following a bomb threat from an unknown caller, adding that the call is being investigated.

Speaking to the media, the SP said that the Mau police, along with GRP and RPF, promptly reached the Mau railway station after receiving the call in the morning.

"At around 09:30 am, the control room received a call from an unknown number stating that the Kashi Express, travelling from Gorakhpur to Mumbai, had a bomb. Soon after receiving the information, the whole team from Mau police, GRP, and RPF were ready at Mau railway station," he said.

"As soon as the train reached the station, the public and passengers were told to leave the area. Our joint team then checked all the bogies of the train. As of now, we haven't found anything like this," the SP added.

He further informed that the call was seemingly an "internet call" and that an investigation is underway.

"We are further checking and also investigating the call we received. It seems to be an internet call, and the surveillance team is working on it," he informed.

Meanwhile, Ram Yadav, the Chief Ticket Inspector at the Mau railway station, briefed on the investigation.

"The police asked us to station the train over suspicion of a bomb. All the passengers have been boarded off the train and are in the waiting room. The police officials, along with the bomb squad, are inspecting the train," he said.

Additionally, a passenger, travelling to Mumbai via the same train, informed ANI that the inspection had been going on for over an hour, while the passengers were asked to wait.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

