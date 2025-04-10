Advertisement
Bomb Threats At Red Fort, Jama Masjid Declared Hoax: Delhi Police

Previously, Delhi Police cracked down on a series of hoax bomb threats sent to over 400 schools across the national capital, arresting a juvenile responsible for the menacing emails.

Last Updated: Apr 10, 2025, 07:52 PM IST|Source: ANI
Bomb Threats At Red Fort, Jama Masjid Declared Hoax: Delhi Police Photo Credit: ANI

A bomb threat was received on Thursday at two prominent landmarks in the national capital -- the Red Fort and Jama Masjid.

According to the Delhi police, Bomb Detection Teams (BDTs) and CISF swiftly carried out thorough checks at both sites. However, no suspicious objects were found, and the call was later declared a hoax by the Delhi Police and the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

Last month, a bomb threat was reported at the Tamil Nadu Bhawan in the national capital, prompting an immediate response from the Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Services. There was also no suspicious item found.

Earlier on February 7, several schools in Delhi and Noida received bomb threats.

Previously, Delhi Police cracked down on a series of hoax bomb threats sent to over 400 schools across the national capital, arresting a juvenile responsible for the menacing emails.

The accused, a public school student, was identified and apprehended after a thorough technical investigation by the Cyber Cell of the South District police.

The police recovered a laptop and two mobile phones from the accused, which were subjected to forensic analysis. The digital evidence revealed the accused's involvement in sending threatening emails to numerous schools in Delhi.

The accused used anonymous and encrypted email services to conceal his identity but was eventually caught through advanced technical methods, according to the police. 

