NOIDA SCHOOLS BOMB THREAT

Bomb Threats In 4 Noida Schools: Police Springs Into Action — Here's What Happened Next

Parents rushed to the schools after hearing about the threats and tried to take their children back.

|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2025, 01:19 PM IST|Source: PTI
Bomb Threats In 4 Noida Schools: Police Springs Into Action — Here's What Happened Next Representational Image. (ANI)

Noida Schools Bomb Threat: Four schools in Noida received bomb threats on Wednesday, prompting authorities to rush in police and a bomb disposal squad, officials said. Noida Police said the schools were thoroughly checked but nothing was found and classes were resumed. Police said the threats were received on emails and the cyber team is looking into the matter.

Parents rushed to the schools after hearing about the threats and tried to take their children back but police assured them that the situation was normal. Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Kumar Shukla told PTI four schools -- Step By Step School, The Heritage School, Gyanshree School and Mayoor School -- received bomb threats via email at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

"After that, a police team, fire brigade, bomb squad and dog squad rushed to the schools and checked the school premises. No suspicious item was found in any school and all places were normal," he added.

