Bomb Threats In Delhi Schools Continue, Fresh Warnings Received

Delhi Schools Bomb Threat: The string of bomb threats continued in the schools in the national capital on Saturday. Some schools in Delhi, including DPS RK Puram, received fresh bomb threat emails this morning, Delhi Police said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from outside of DPS RK Puram - one of the schools that receive bomb threats, via e-mail, today morning pic.twitter.com/UrOddv8JnC December 14, 2024

(This is a developing story, details to follow)