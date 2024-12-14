Advertisement
DELHI SCHOOLS BOMB THREAT

Bomb Threats In Delhi Schools Continue, Fresh Warnings Received

 The string of bomb threats continued in the schools in the national capital on Saturday. Some schools in Delhi, including DPS RK Puram, received fresh bomb threat emails this morning, Delhi Police said.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2024, 09:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bomb Threats In Delhi Schools Continue, Fresh Warnings Received Screengrab ANI

Delhi Schools Bomb Threat: The string of bomb threats continued in the schools in the national capital on Saturday. Some schools in Delhi, including DPS RK Puram, received fresh bomb threat emails this morning, Delhi Police said.

(This is a developing story, details to follow)

 

