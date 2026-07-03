An externment order is a legal action through which a person is ordered to leave a particular area, city, district, or region for a fixed period. Authorities usually use externment against individuals who are considered a serious threat to public order, peace, or safety. During the externment period, the person is legally barred from entering or staying in the specified area.
However, a recent ruling by the Bombay High Court has put a sharp spotlight on how this severe legal tool can be misused by authorities as a political weapon.
The Bombay High Court strongly quashed a 12-month externment order issued against Saeed Ahmad Abdul Wahid Chaudhary, the Maharashtra state general secretary of the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Chaudhary, a Chembur resident and former Lok Sabha candidate, had been ordered out of Mumbai and its suburbs by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in December 2025.
Hearing the case, Justice Madhav Jamdar questioned how political slogans like "BJP government murdabad" and "Amit Shah murdabad" could ever justify an externment order.
"It is the right of the citizens to protest... Why can't citizens raise such slogans and why externment orders for such slogans?" Justice Jamdar asked.
"It is the right of the citizens to protest. The petitioner has just raised slogans like 'BJP government murdabad', 'Amit Shah murdabad'… Why can't citizens raise such slogans and why externment orders for such slogans?" Justice Jamdar said.
The court heavily criticized the police action, asking if citizens were being turned into "slaves of the government" simply for opposing political decisions. Justice Jamdar reminded authorities that police officers are accountable to the public, not to political leaders, and that peaceful dissent is a fundamental right.
The High Court ultimately ruled that the externment action was a malafide (bad faith) exercise of police power aimed at suppressing democratic dissent rather than addressing any genuine threat to safety.
The case highlights three key reasons why the order looked like a system-driven vendetta:
By setting aside the externment order, the Bombay High Court drew a clear line: speaking against government decisions is protected under the rights to free speech and dignity, and citizens cannot be forced out of a city simply for raising their voices.
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