Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /What is an externment order? Why Bombay High Court's order questions vendetta by system against citizens

What is an externment order? Why Bombay High Court's order questions vendetta by system against citizens

Bombay High Court externment order: An externment order is a legal tool used to banish individuals from a specific area. The Bombay High Court ruled that weaponizing this power to exile a citizen for raising anti-government slogans constitutes a systemic vendetta aimed at crushing democratic dissent.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 11:20 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
What is an externment order? Why Bombay High Court's order questions vendetta by system against citizens
Image Credit: Zee News.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
EPFO 3.0 rollout expected soon: Will ATM withdrawal card be given to PF subscribers?
EPFO3 min ago
2
right to protest7 min ago
3
India real estate16 min ago
4
Services PMI19 min ago
5
Sussanne Khan23 min ago