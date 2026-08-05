/Bombay HC orders immediate takedown of defamatory content against Nitin Gadkari related to E20 policy

"A hearing took place regarding the lawsuit filed by Union Minister...Lawyers representing Meta, which operates Facebook and Instagram, and X Corp (formerly Twitter) appeared before the court. We explained to the court the nature of the defamatory content related to the E20 ethanol blending policy and why such claims were defamatory. The court prima facie agreed that the content was defamatory and questioned Meta and the other platforms about the absence of an effective mechanism to address such issues," Ladda said.