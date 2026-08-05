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Bombay HC orders immediate takedown of defamatory content against Nitin Gadkari related to E20 policy

The Bombay High Court ordered Meta and X to immediately remove allegedly defamatory and AI-generated deepfake content targeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari over the E20 ethanol-blending policy and disclose details of those who uploaded it.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 04:27 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
Bombay HC orders immediate takedown of defamatory content against Nitin Gadkari related to E20 policy
Image Credit: ANI

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Bombay HC orders immediate takedown of defamatory content against Nitin Gadkari related to E20 policy
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