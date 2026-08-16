/'Logged out in 10 minutes': Outrage erupts over technical glitches in Bombay High Court clerk exam

"If you lack the necessary infrastructure and cannot conduct online exams properly, why are you holding them in the first place? What is the purpose? This isn't the first time, across the country and in Maharashtra, that online exam servers have crashed or hardware like keyboards and mice has failed to function; this happens with every exam. Name just one online exam that was conducted smoothly. When you know full well that you are incapable of managing these online exams, why do you persist in holding them and jeopardising students' futures?" he said.