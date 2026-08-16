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'Logged out in 10 minutes': Outrage erupts over technical glitches in Bombay High Court clerk exam

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and affected candidates protest severe technical disruptions during the Bombay HC typing test, urging authorities to conduct a fresh examination.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 11:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
'Logged out in 10 minutes': Outrage erupts over technical glitches in Bombay High Court clerk exam
Image Credit: ANI. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.

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'Logged out in 10 minutes': Outrage erupts over technical glitches in Bombay High Court clerk exam
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