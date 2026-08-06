Tejpal was present in the courtroom when the order was pronounced, as the bench, while closing the matter for orders, ordered him to stay present for pronouncement of the judgment. Addressing the bench, Tejpal said that he was now 62 years old and pleaded for lenience. "I am 62, and I believe I am a victim. I have a wife, and that's not much else to say. All that I can say is we can go and appeal. Please be lenient with me. The rest of the facts are placed on record," he said.