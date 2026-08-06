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Bombay High Court convicts Tarun Tejpal in 2013 sexual assault case, sets aside trial court's verdict

Bombay High Court convicts Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal of rape in the 2013 sexual assault case, overturning the Goa trial court’s 2021 acquittal.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 11:12 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
Bombay High Court convicts Tarun Tejpal in 2013 sexual assault case, sets aside trial court's verdict
Image Credit: ANI

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Inside the 13-year legal battle: The full timeline of events leading to Tarun Tejpal's high court conviction | EXPLAINED
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