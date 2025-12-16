Bondi Beach Terror Attack: Gunman Sajid Akram 'Originally From Hyderabad', Says Telangana Police

Sydney Beach Shooting: A mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, carried out by two suspects during a public Hanukkah celebration, reportedly resulted in the deaths of 15 victims and one of the gunmen. Australian authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist attack. The attackers have been identified as Sajid Akram (50) and his son, Naveed Akram (24). In a statement on Tuesday, the Telangana Police said that Sajid Akram is originally from Hyderabad, India.

According to an official press note of the Telangana Police, reports indicate that the gunmen were inspired by ISIS ideology.

Sajid Akram is reportedly originally from Hyderabad, Telangana. He completed his B.Com. degree from Hyderabad and migrated to Australia for employment, approximately 27 years ago, in November 1998.

According to the statement, Sajid Akram later married a European-origin woman before settling permanently in Australia. They have one son, Naveed Akram, and one daughter.

Meanwhile, as per information available from his relatives in India, Sajid Akram had limited contact with his family in Hyderabad over the past 27 years.

Telangana Director General of Police B. Shivdhar Reddy said that the state police has no adverse record against Akram during his stay in India before his departure in 1998.

The factors that led to the radicalisation of Sajid Akram and his son, Naveed, appear to have no connection with India or any local influence in Telangana, the DGP said in a statement.

In addition, Telangana Police has shown commitment to cooperate with central agencies and other counterparts. The authorities have also urged the public and media to avoid speculation or attribution without verified facts.

What Happened At Bondi Beach?

According to an IANS report, the Australian investigation authorities have stated that 50-year-old Sajid Akram and 24-year-old Naveed Akram opened fire at the 'Chanukah by the Sea' event.

The attack resulted in the deaths of several people, including the gunman Sajid.

Meanwhile, the police said the youngest victim was a 10-year-old girl who later died at a children's hospital, while the oldest victim was 87 years old.

