Bone-Chilling Cold Grips North India; IMD Issues Red Alert For Punjab, Haryana- Check Full Forecast

A cold wave accompanied by a sustained dip in temperatures continues to grip several northern states, prompting the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue warnings for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on Tuesday, January 13.

The weather department has issued a ‘red’ alert for Haryana and Punjab due to bone-chilling cold conditions. An ‘orange’ alert has been raised for West Uttar Pradesh, while a ‘yellow’ alert has been issued for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Tamil Nadu, where thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected on Tuesday.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dense fog is also likely at isolated places over Bihar, East Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu–Kashmir–Ladakh–Gilgit-Baltistan–Muzaffarabad, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, and Uttarakhand, according to the IMD.

Delhi Weather Update

The weather agency has predicted cold wave conditions at isolated places in the national capital, along with shallow to moderate fog during the morning hours on Tuesday. In Delhi, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 19 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may drop to around 3 degrees Celsius.

The national capital has been witnessing a continuous dip in temperatures over the past several days. On Monday, residents experienced severe cold conditions as the minimum temperature was recorded at 3 degrees Celsius.