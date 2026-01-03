Bone-Chilling Cold Returns To Kashmir As Chillai Kalan Tightens Grip

Kashmir is once again experiencing bone-chilling cold after a brief spell of relief brought by recent snowfall. The region is currently in the grip of ‘Chillai Kalan’, the harshest 40-day winter period, which began on December 21 and will end on January 31.

As skies cleared after the snowfall, night temperatures across the Valley plunged back to sub-zero levels due to the loss of cloud cover.

Srinagar recorded minimum temperatures ranging between minus 1.5°C and minus 2.2°C, a sharp fall from above-freezing temperatures witnessed during cloudy, snowy nights. Gulmarg remained among the coldest places at minus 6.5°C, while Pahalgam registered a low of minus 5.2°C.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Several other areas across Kashmir also remained below freezing. Qazigund recorded minus 2.6°C, Kupwara minus 1.6°C, Kokernag minus 0.8°C, Srinagar Airport minus 2.0°C, Pulwama minus 3.9°C, and Shopian minus 4.7°C.

The Ladakh region witnessed even harsher conditions, with Leh recording minus 10.6°C, Kargil plunging to minus 11.2°C, and Nubra Valley touching minus 8.2°C.

According to the Meteorological (MeT) Department, dry and cold weather conditions are likely to persist until at least January 5, 2026.

Dense fog has been reported in Srinagar and around water bodies such as the Jhelum River and Dal Lake, leading to reduced visibility during morning hours. Severe frost has also affected roads and water pipelines, especially in South Kashmir.

Residents continue to rely on traditional heating methods, including the kangri (portable firepot) and pherans (woollen cloaks), to cope with the freezing temperatures.

Despite the intense cold, popular tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam are witnessing a heavy rush, with many visitors celebrating the New Year amid fresh snowfall.