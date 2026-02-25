Who is Bonnie Blue? The adult creator claiming pregnancy just weeks after her viral '400 men' world record attempt

Bonnie Blue, the British adult content creator who recently made headlines for a controversial world record attempt, has announced she is pregnant. The news comes just weeks after she reportedly had unprotected sexual encounters with 400 men during a single event in early February.

A positive result following mega migraines

In a YouTube video uploaded on Sunday, February 22, Blue—whose real name is Tia Billinger—shared her journey from feeling unwell to confirming the pregnancy. The 26-year-old creator mentioned intense physical symptoms as her first clue.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"I’ve been sick, with a headache, and when I say headache, I mean like a mega migraine," Blue told her followers. She also described sudden food aversions and strong cravings. After taking a home test, she said, "Guys, I am definitely pregnant, like, fully pregnant. I’m going to have to ChatGPT what to do next because I’m actually not quite sure."

Ultrasound confirmation and DNA samples

To confirm the home test, Blue filmed a visit to a technician for an ultrasound. In the footage, she looked shocked while viewing the monitor, exclaiming, "Oh, is that a baby? That's actually crazy."

The timing of the announcement has sparked a lot of debate on social media, coming exactly 15 days after her February 7 event at Lord Davenport’s mansion. During that event, participants reportedly waited up to seven hours to take part. At that time, Blue told reporters that the risk of pregnancy was "a problem for another day," even though she claimed to have collected DNA samples from every participant.

A shift from previous fertility struggles

The pregnancy announcement marks a significant change from Blue’s earlier public statements about her health. In a June 2025 interview with Us Weekly, she said she was unable to conceive naturally.

“I tried to get pregnant for years with my ex-partner and really, really struggled. I’m not in that position where I can fall pregnant naturally,” she shared at the time, suggesting that IVF would be her only path to motherhood.

The world record controversy

The event on February 7 was promoted as an attempt to break a previous record of 65 men, allegedly set in 2004. While Blue’s team issued a press release claiming she reached the 400-mark, the event has faced considerable criticism from health advocates regarding the promotion of unprotected encounters and the associated risks.

ALSO READ | Turkish Air Force F-16 crashes in Balikesir: Pilot killed in training accident near Bursa-İzmir highway | SHOCKING video