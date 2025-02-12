Booking Master Rolls Out A New WhatsApp Integration Feature To Help Hotel Owners Boost Their Profits

Booking Master is quickly emerging as a leading hotel management software in the hospitality sector. And recently, it introduced a new WhatsApp feature integrated into its hotel property management system. Apparently, this feature is going to change how hotels interact with their guests.

What are the founders of Booking Master hotel management software saying about this new feature?

The co-founders, Mr. Dey, believe that this new feature will be a game-changer for the industry. With WhatsApp integration, key communication points during the room booking process will get automated.

He expressed his excitement about the launch. He said "The WhatsApp integration feature is designed to make hotel operations easier. It is definitely going to enhance guest experience and help the owners in boosting their revenue in hotel business”.

Functional Benefits of this WhatsApp Integration Feature

When Zee News asked about the Hotel Booking System feature's functionalities, Mr. Dey explained that in this feature, guests receive an automated WhatsApp message as soon as they book a room. This instant confirmation reassures guests. It also reduces confusion and simplifies the booking process.

Guests also get a WhatsApp message with a link to the hotel’s location. Thus, it is easy for them to find a place no matter where they are. It reduces the stress of getting lost, especially in new areas. Mr. Dey added that before their stay, guests receive a digital menu via WhatsApp. Thus, guests can explore dining options ahead of time, making their stay more enjoyable. Hotels can also send birthday greetings or special offers through WhatsApp. This is a tool to boost guest loyalty and engagement.

There is also a follow-up feature. Using this feature, the hotel team can automatically contact guests who inquired but did not confirm their booking. Hotels can send them targeted messages with special offers. Thus, WhatsApp integration makes promotions quite easier. It increases conversions and booking rates. Mr. Dey further said that in this new Hotel Booking System feature, hotel owners and managers get instant WhatsApp updates about booking confirmations, payments, and cancellations. This keeps them informed so they can quickly respond to overbookings or adjust their operations accordingly.

Does Booking Master distinguish itself in the market or is it similar to others?

When asked how it’s different from others, Mr. Dey said that Booking Master’s WhatsApp integration is simpler and more automated. It’s not just about booking confirmations. It helps guests with directions and sends them special offers and this is all through a platform like WhatsApp which they already use. This makes it more effective for both guests and hotel owners. Another unique aspect is Booking Master’ s AI-driven revenue management tool. It helps hotels adjust room prices by looking at market trends, demand and competitor rates. This software suggests the best prices in real-time and it makes sure hotels that earn the most in their business.

What has been the response of hotel owners?

Booking Master’s new feature has already caught the eye of hotels. Many clients have seen major improvements in revenue and operations after using other services of the software like Hotel Property Management System, Channel Manager, Revenue Management, website development, booking engine etc. Hotels have reported less revenue leakage due to a fraud prevention tool provided by Booking Master. There has also been a rise in direct bookings. They have reduced their reliance on online travel agencies (OTAs).

Some hotels have shared success stories. For instance, Sonar Puri boosted profit margins by stopping internal revenue leakage. Royal Sea View, New Digha saw more direct bookings, cutting down on reliance on OTAs. Similarly, Sher Bengal Beach Resort, Mandarmani increased revenue by 40% in just a year. On the other hand, Ekta International, Deoghar had a 35% rise in positive guest reviews.

These results give hotel owners hope that WhatsApp integration could also boost profits and improve guest satisfaction.

Time to see how Booking Master performs

Booking Master’s services seem to have been made to help hotels boost their revenue and further simplify their operations. The founders say their software is affordable, easy to use and packed with great features. They say Booking Master aims to support small and medium-sized hotels and help them so that they can grow, become profitable and unlock their potential.

In the coming months, it will become clear if Booking Master can meet the expectations set by its new features. If the results match the promises, it will strengthen the Booking Master’s reputation which is already growing rapidly in the hospitality industry.

Disclaimer-

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)