Boost for Indian Air Force as Mi-35 helicopters join its arsenal

NEW DELHI: In a major boost for defence forces, the Indian Air Force is set to add the Mi-35 in its arsenal.

The Mi-35 is an assault anti-armour helicopter, which can be used in numerous combat roles. This state-of-the-art helicopter can be used in anti-tank operations, escort to Special Heliborne Operations & destruction of enemy Air Defence missions.

The helicopter can launch attacks with Shtrum missiles and rockets of different caliber, bombs & canon.

The helicopter is made by Russia and it can carry eight troops and four stretchers too. The Mi-35 can attain a maximum speed of 315km/hr at 1000m. This helicopter can fly at a maximum height of 4,500m.

The Mi-35 is a modern combat helicopter, which is also operated by the armed forces of Venezuela, Brazil, Azerbaijan, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, and Mali.

The overall lenght of Mi-35 is 21.6m. Its wingspan is of 6.5m and height is 6.5m. The take-off weight of this helicopter in ferry configuration is 12,000kg.