'To Boost Regional Peace, Further National Interests And Priorities': PM Modi Heads To Japan, China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that his visits to Japan and China would further India’s national interests and priorities and contribute to building fruitful cooperation in advancing regional and global peace, security, and sustainable development.

According to a departure statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Japan for the 15th Annual Summit from August 29 to 30 at the invitation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, before travelling to Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

"I am confident that my visits to Japan and China would further our national interests and priorities, and contribute to building fruitful cooperation in advancing regional and global peace, security, and sustainable development," the statement read. "PM Modi Says Japan, China Trips to Advance India’s interests and Global Peace"

Shaping Next Phase of India-Japan Strategic Partnership

During his visit to Japan, Prime Minister Modi said both countries would focus on shaping the next phase in India-Japan’s Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past eleven years.

"During my visit, we would focus on shaping the next phase in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past eleven years. We would endeavor to give new wings to our collaboration, expand scope and ambition of our economic and investment ties, and advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and Semiconductors. The visit will also be an opportunity to strengthen our civilizational bonds and cultural ties that connect our peoples," the statement read.

PM Modi's China Visit

After concluding his visit, Prime Minister Modi will proceed to China to participate in the SCO meet in Tianjin, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

"From Japan, I will travel to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. India is an active and constructive member of SCO. During our Presidency, we have introduced new ideas and initiated collaboration in the fields of innovation, health and cultural exchanges. India remains committed to working with the SCO members to address shared challenges and deepen regional cooperation," the statement read.

PM Modi to Meet Global Leaders on SCO Sidelines

Prime Minister Modi said he also looks forward to meeting President Xi Jinping, President Putin, and other leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.