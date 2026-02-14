Boosting Railways network, cabinet approves 3 multi-tracking rail projects across 12 districts in Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Karnataka

The Cabinet Committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Economic Affairs approved three key railway projects worth about Rs 18,509 crore on Friday.

These include doubling tracks with third and fourth lines on Kasara-Manmad, Delhi-Ambala, and Ballari-Hosapete routes.

These new multi-tracking projects will greatly increase line capacity, allowing more trains to run faster and more frequently, which boosts operational efficiency and makes Indian Railways more reliable for passengers and freight.

By easing congestion on these high-traffic routes, they'll cut delays, improve safety, and speed up travel times with smoother commutes and quicker goods delivery across Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

This fits perfectly with PM Narendra Modi's vision for a self-reliant New India, the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, driving comprehensive development in 12 districts, creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs in construction, maintenance, and related sectors, while sparking self-employment opportunities through better connectivity for local businesses, agriculture, and tourism.

These railway projects follow the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, prioritising better multi-modal links, like seamless rail-road-air connections, and smarter logistics through teamwork with states and experts.

They'll make moving people, goods, and services faster and easier across the board. Spanning 12 districts in Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, the three projects add about 389 km to Indian Railways' network, connecting roughly 3,902 villages home to around 97 lakh people, unlocking growth for rural areas.

According to a press release by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), these new tracks will boost rail links to top tourist spots like Bhavli Dam, Shri Ghatandevi, Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra/Srinagar, Hampi (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), Ballari Fort, Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary, Tungabhadra Dam, Kenchanagudda, and Vijaya Vittala Temple, making travel easier for millions of visitors.

The routes are key for hauling essentials like coal, steel, iron ore, cement, bauxite, containers, foodgrains, sugar, fertilizers, and fuel. Doubling capacity will handle an extra 96 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) of freight, cutting costs and emissions.

Railways, being green and energy-smart, support climate targets by saving 22 crore litres of oil imports and slashing 111 crore kg of CO2, equal to planting 4 crore trees.





