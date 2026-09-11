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J&K terror victims get support as BOPEE reserves central pool MBBS seats for 2026–27

Check eligibility, college locations, priority criteria, and document requirements for the BOPEE Central Pool MBBS seats reserved for children of terror victims.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 01:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
J&K terror victims get support as BOPEE reserves central pool MBBS seats for 2026–27
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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J&K terror victims get support as BOPEE reserves central pool MBBS seats for 2026–27
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