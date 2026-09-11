/J&K terror victims get support as BOPEE reserves central pool MBBS seats for 2026–27

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) has invited offline applications for the allocation of MBBS seats from the Central Pool meant for the spouse and children of terrorist victims for the academic year 2026-27.
As per the notification, four seats have been earmarked: one at A.N. Magadh Medical College, Gaya (Bihar); one at Grant Medical College, Mumbai (Maharashtra); and two at Pt. JNM Medical College, Raipur (Chhattisgarh).
Applicants must be permanent residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and must be the spouse or children of a deceased or disabled civilian victim of terrorism. Candidates must have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete it on or before December 31 of the year of admission.
In line with National Medical Commission norms, candidates must have passed Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English individually, securing the minimum required marks for unreserved and reserved categories in PCB taken together, and must also have secured the qualifying percentile in NEET UG 2026.
Selection will be based solely on the rank obtained in NEET UG 2026 conducted by the National Testing Agency. The Ministry of Home Affairs is not conducting any separate examination. The Board has clarified that mere submission of an application does not confer any right to selection, which will be done by the concerned Ministry as per rules. The reservation policy of the UT of J&K will apply to these Central Pool MBBS seats.
Priority will be given first to children whose both parents have been killed by terrorists, followed by children of families whose sole bread earner has been killed by terrorists, and then to wards of victims with permanent disability and serious injury caused by terrorist operations. The benefit under Priority I or II is restricted to only one ward of the family.
Required documents include the Domicile Certificate, NEET Score Card, 10+2 Marks Card, Date of Birth Certificate, and Category Certificate (if applicable).
In addition, applicants must submit the FIR, death certificate, postmortem report, and an affidavit stating that no other family member has availed the benefit under this category. For Priority II, a certificate confirming that the deceased was the sole breadwinner, issued by the SHO and the concerned hospital, duly countersigned by the SSP and Tehsildar and authenticated by the Administrative Secretary, Home Department, is required. For Priority III, a certificate detailing the nature of injury and disability, confirmed by the State Police or Home Department, is needed.
The last date for submission of applications in duplicate, physically at the BOPEE offices in Jammu or Srinagar, is September 15 up to 4 PM.
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