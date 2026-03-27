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NewsIndia‘Border Brew Cafe,’ Indian Army turns bridge into cafe run by local Women | Watch
INDIAN ARMY CAFE

‘Border Brew Cafe,’ Indian Army turns bridge into cafe run by local Women | Watch

What makes Border Brew Café truly unique is its innovative construction on a decommissioned Bailey Bridge over the River Nyamjang Chu.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 12:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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‘Border Brew Cafe,’ Indian Army turns bridge into cafe run by local Women | Watch(Imgae: ANI)

The Indian Army has turned an old decommissioned bridge into a functioning, stunning cafe. Under its Operation Sadbhavna, the Indian Army has taken a significant step towards promoting community development and sustainable tourism in remote border regions.

It inaugurated the Border Brew Cafe in Zemithang, Arunachal Pradesh. The project is dedicated to the welfare and empowerment of the local Monpa tribal community.

What makes Border Brew Café truly unique is its innovative construction on a decommissioned Bailey Bridge over the River Nyamjang Chu.

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This pioneering concept blends heritage infrastructure with modern use, making it one of a kind in the entire Northeast.

The café is set to become an iconic stop for tourists and travellers exploring this scenic frontier in the Tawang region.

Developed with a vision to generate sustainable livelihood opportunities, the cafe actively involves the local community while promoting tourism in the region. The initiative is expected to enhance economic prospects for residents by showcasing local culture, traditions, and hospitality.

The stunning pictures and videos of this cafe are going viral on social media, drawing widespread attention. In a video, Monpa women can be seen hosting guests on a bridge cafe with natural ambiance and the Nyamjang Chu river flowing underneath.

Demonstrating remarkable efficiency and dedication, the Indian Army completed the project in a record 31 days, showcasing exceptional planning, coordination, and execution.
The initiative reflects the core spirit of Operation Sadbhavana, which aims to build goodwill, strengthen civil–military ties, and support the socio‑economic development of border communities.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from residents, dignitaries, and Army personnel, marking a proud and promising milestone for Zemithang and the region at large.

Earlier in March, in a significant initiative aimed at empowering local communities and promoting self-reliance, the Indian Army organised a one-month-long comprehensive bakery training program for civilians at Menchuka, Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiative forms part of the Army's ongoing efforts to support skill development, enhance livelihood opportunities and strengthen civil-military relations in remote border areas.

The training program was designed to provide participants with practical knowledge and hands-on experience in bakery techniques, including bread making, cake preparation, pastry production and hygiene standards in food processing. Instructors from the Army conducted the sessions, ensuring that trainees gained both theoretical understanding and practical skills.

(with ANI inputs)

 

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