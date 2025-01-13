Border Fencing Standoff: India Summons Top Bangladesh Envoy Amid Row

The diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh have hit a low since the ouster of former PM Sheikh Hasina. While Bangladeshi citizens have been trying to enter India illegally, India has upped its efforts to fence the border between the two countries. While Border Security Forces are overseeing India's fencing work, Border Guard Bangladesh has objected to it. Now, India's Ministry of External Affairs has summoned Nural Islam, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, to discuss the escalating tensions between the two countries.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangladesh called in Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to address claims regarding India's plans to erect fences at five specific points along the 4,156-kilometer border shared by the two nations.

These activities were reportedly in breach of an existing bilateral agreement regulating border operations.

Verma visited the Foreign Ministry's office in Dhaka at around 3:00 pm local time. The state-run news agency, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), reported that his discussion with Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin lasted about 45 minutes.

Reacting to the row, Verma clarified that India and Bangladesh already have this understanding with regard to the border fencing. He said that both BSF and the BGB are aware about this and hoped that Dhaka will cooperate with New Delhi to combat crime along the border.