Born in the age of dinosaurs: Mumbai's 66-million-year-old wonder hiding in plain sight

In the ever-expanding, concrete jungle of Mumbai, a relic from the age of dinosaurs quietly exists. Amidst apartment buildings and bustling streets, a 66-million-year-old geological marvel lies hidden, dating back to a time when dinosaurs roamed the earth, yet most Mumbaikars are unaware of its existence. Even Anand Mahindra, one of India's most prominent industrialists and a long-time resident of the city, recently expressed his surprise upon learning that one of only three such structures in the world was hidden right before his eyes.

In a post shared on X, the Mahindra Group chairman highlighted Gilbert Hill, a 200-foot volcanic monument rising from Andheri's crowded neighborhoods and questioned why such an extraordinary landmark remains relatively unknown despite its global significance.

"Travel bucket-list items can be right in your hometown. A quick check showed that Gilbert Hill is one of only 3 volcanic columns in the world, yet I had no clue it was here in Mumbai. How do we make this a more visited destination?" Mahindra wrote in a post on X.

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 8, 2026

What is Gilbert Hill?

Gilbert Hill is a massive rock formation in Mumbai created 66 million years ago during the dinosaur era. It formed when hot lava erupted from cracks in the Earth, cooling into striking tall structures. This resulted from the same massive volcanic eruptions that produced the Deccan Traps, a vast plateau of volcanic rock spanning Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

One of only three in the world

It is incredibly rare, with only two others like it in the world, such as Devil's Tower in the United States. The way the basalt rock cooled has resulted in walls that are as sharp as knives.

Preserved amid urban chaos

Located right next to the Andheri train station, surrounded by houses and slums, it still stands strong. The government declared it a national monument in 1952 to prevent it from being quarried by miners. In 2007, the Mumbai City Council declared it a protected heritage site.

A climb rewarded with city views

Climb the steep steps carved into the rock face. At the top, there is a small garden with two temples dedicated to Goddess Gaodevi and Goddess Durgamata – locals worship there, which helps keep it safe from vandalism. From the flat summit, you get a spectacular 360-degree view of the sprawling city of Andheri.