Both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are 'assets' to Congress: Rahul Gandhi amid power tussle in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Amid the power tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday (November 28, 2022) called both the leaders as "assets" to the party. Addressing a press conference near Indore during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul said that the tussle between the two Congress leaders will not affect his foot march.

"It will not affect the yatra and both the leaders are assets to the Congress party," Rahul said to a question on different statements being given by Gehlot and Pilot.

LIVE: Media Interaction | Bharat Jodo Yatra | Madhya Pradesh https://t.co/fmcMvjgPi5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 28, 2022

Earlier last week, Gehlot had told news channel NDTV that Pilot is a 'gaddar' (traitor) who cannot replace him as he had revolted against Congress in 2020 and tried to topple the state government.

His remarks, however, drew a sharp response from his former deputy who said that such "mud-slinging" would not help.

Gehlot and Pilot are at loggerheads over the leadership position, with Pilot seeking to replace him and the chief minister saying that there is no indication of a change in leadership in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Sunday said that Rajasthan Chief Minister shouldn't have used "certain words". Speaking to reporters in Indore, Congress' communications head Jairam Ramesh also said that if needed, the party will not shy away from taking "tough decisions" to strengthen the organisation in Rajasthan and also look for a compromise.

"Gehlot is our senior and experienced leader while Pilot is an energetic, young, and popular leader. The Congress needs both these leaders," Ramesh said.

"There are some differences. (Rajasthan) Chief minister has used certain words which were unexpected. I was surprised. Gehlot shouldn't have used certain words in the interview," Ramesh told reporters when queried about Gehlot's outburst.

Ramesh said the organisation is most important for Congress.

"We will find out a solution to the Rajasthan issue which will strengthen our organisation. For this, if we have to take tough decisions, we will take them. If a compromise has to be made (between the factions of Gehlot and Pilot), then it will be done," Ramesh added.

He said the Congress leadership is considering a proper solution to the Rajasthan issue.

"But, I cannot fix any time frame for this solution. Only the Congress leadership will decide the time frame for it," he said.

(With agency inputs)