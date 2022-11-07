'Both brother-sister RUN AWAY...': UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath fiercely ATTACKS Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Congress had imposed Article 370 in the country to create the root of terrorism. Deliberately imposed 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the country suffered the brunt of terrorism. Both terrorism and terrorists were at their peak during Congress' rule. Addressing an election rally in Himachal Pradesh's Una on Monday, UP CM Yogi said, "PM Narendra Modi removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir as soon as he got the opportunity. Now Jammu and Kashmir is also like other states of the country. Now people of Himachal Pradesh and other states can go to Jammu and Kashmir and buy land and build their own house."

Yogi further added, "Congress did not remove Article 370 because of its selfishness, and only does vote bank politics. Congress can neither ensure the internal security of the country, nor can it start welfare schemes for the countrymen." Addressing the people, Yogi asked, "whether Congress could have removed Article 370?"

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also attacked fiercely by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Taking a dig at both of them, Yogi said, "whenever there is any crisis in the country, both the brother-sister leave the country and run away abroad. Even during the Corona crisis, both of them were absent."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath once again played the Ayodhya Ram Mandir card. Addressing the election rally, he said, "the construction of Ayodhya Ram temple had started only during the BJP rule." Calling Himachal Pradesh as Dev Bhoomi, Yogi said that everyone comes here and feels peace.