Both Houses Of Parliament Adjourned After Heated Clashes Over Soros, Adani Issues

The Winter Session of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was abruptly adjourned on Tuesday after unruly scenes disrupted proceedings. Tensions escalated as MPs from both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties clashed over allegations of links between Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and media houses funded by billionaire businessman George Soros.

The disruption led to a suspension of Parliament for the day, hours before its scheduled closure. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed concern over the growing disorder, calling on MPs to maintain the dignity of the House.

“This is the largest democracy in the world, and it fulfils the hopes and aspirations of the people. We all have to maintain the dignity of the House. But in the last few days, I have seen certain things happening that are not good,” Birla said.

The Speaker’s remarks came after a series of “undignified demonstrations” in Parliament. “Such behavior is not in line with the norms of this House,” he added, urging senior leaders to lead by example. Birla emphasized the importance of respectful discourse, reminding MPs that Parliament has served as a platform for constructive debate for the past 75 years.

Despite Birla’s appeal, the session was marred by accusations between both sides. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the government for avoiding discussions. “We try every day to have a discussion, but they don’t want to have a discussion. That’s why they get the House adjourned for any reason,” she said.

Opposition MPs later protested on the Parliament steps, demanding a government response to the ongoing Adani controversy. Congress MP KC Venugopal accused the government of deliberately stalling Parliament. "The government is saying that the Opposition is not allowing Parliament to run, but it is the government which has decided to not run Parliament," he alleged.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi echoed Venugopal’s sentiments, calling out the ruling party for disrupting the session. “Today we saw in Parliament that the Speaker talked about the dignity of the House, and when Question Hour started, the members of the ruling party gave an excuse to adjourn the House,” Gogoi said. “We have been seeing for the last many days that the House is not running because of the ruling party.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a strong counterattack, accusing the Congress of having ties to George Soros. “This link between George Soros and Congress leadership is not an allegation made by the BJP. It is a report in the public domain, and everybody is aware of that,” Rijiju said. “Rahul Gandhi's conduct and all his activities are very well known to the people.”

Rijiju stressed the gravity of the matter, asserting that it was a national issue. "George Soros has openly declared war against India and the Indian government," he added.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also weighed in, accusing the Congress of preventing the House from functioning. “Why are they not giving a clarification and what is George Soros' connection with Sonia Gandhi? They are not letting the House run and then creating chaos outside the House,” Singh said.

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy criticized the Opposition for its contradictory actions. “Hear the slogans being shouted. They themselves make noise and then say, ‘run the House.’ There is a lot of contradiction here. Congress will have to answer,” Rudy said.