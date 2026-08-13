On August 4, 2026, an Air India Airbus flying from Phuket to Delhi (AI-2379) suddenly dropped around 300 feet in altitude mid-cruise over Odisha, injuring more than a dozen people onboard.
A post-flight investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau found that the pilot-in-command had tested positive for marijuana in two separate drug screenings, and he later told investigators he had been struggling with insomnia due to personal circumstances and was on prescribed sleep medication.
Reports suggest he was not at the controls when the aircraft lost altitude the co-pilot was flying at the time and both pilots have since been pulled from duty rosters pending further inquiry.
The episode has renewed scrutiny of how airlines screen crew for fitness to fly, since the drug test that caught the issue only returned its result after the flight had already landed.
Speaking on aviation safety, we interviewed defence expert U.K Debnath, who said that every stakeholder in commercial aviation- regulators, airlines, manufacturers, pilot unions, operates inside a dense web of protocols that are laid out well in advance of any flight, not improvised after an incident.
Pilot health is one strand of that system. Pilots are trained throughout their careers to treat their own fitness to fly as a professional obligation, not a personal choice.
The industry's best-known rule of thumb, "bottle to throttle" requires a minimum gap, commonly cited as around 8 hours (some regulators and airlines set it higher), between consuming alcohol and reporting for a flight.
Pilots are also required to declare any medication they've taken to their airline before flying, since even common over-the-counter drugs can affect alertness or judgment at altitude.
On top of this, airlines conduct pre-flight medical screening, including breath analyser tests, before crew are allowed into the cockpit.
The gap is in what the pre-flight breath test can actually catch, and what happens when it can't.
A breath analyser is built to detect alcohol, and it does that reasonably well in real time. But its formal, lab-confirmed result the kind that would hold up as evidence — typically takes 8 to 10 hours to come back from an accredited laboratory.
That means the confirmed report is often only available after the flight has already landed. It's a fundamentally reactive check dressed up as a preventive one.
The bigger blind spot is drugs other than alcohol. A standard breath analyser does not reliably detect substances like marijuana or other narcotics.
Testing for those requires urine or blood samples, which have to be sent to a reliable, accredited lab a process that itself takes several hours (commonly cited as around 6 to 7 hours) to return a confirmed result.
And practically speaking, not every pilot is tested before every flight; testing is typically randomised or triggered by specific circumstances, not universal and instantaneous.
Put together, this means the system's real answer to "was this pilot fit to fly?" often only arrives once the aircraft is already back on the ground — and sometimes, if a pilot isn't selected for testing that day, it never arrives at all.
Yes, a safety check that reports its result after the risk has already been taken on is a check with a structural flaw, whatever the reasons behind it.
Aviation authorities and airlines tend to describe it differently: as an "administrative difficulty" rather than a policy failure.
The reasoning is that instant, on-the-spot detection of drugs like marijuana simply isn't possible with current field technology; unlike alcohol, which can be measured in a breath sample in seconds, drug detection needs a laboratory-grade blood or urine test that cannot be compressed into the narrow pre-flight window.
The industry's fallback, in the absence of a technological fix, is training and deterrence: pilots and cabin crew are instructed, repeatedly and explicitly, not to use such substances at all, on the understanding that the profession's culture and career risk should do the work that instant testing cannot.
This is the question aviation regulators and safety experts worldwide are still wrestling with, and there's no single fix on the table.
The honest answer, at least for now, leans heavily on the human element: pilots and crew are expected to exercise self-control, self-regulation, and self-discipline, reinforced by training, professional codes, and the threat of losing a license.
That's a real layer of protection; aviation's safety record over the last few decades shows that culture and training do carry weight.
But relying on individual discipline as the primary backstop, when the testing infrastructure behind it is structurally slow, leaves a window that critics argue shouldn't exist in an industry that prides itself on eliminating exactly these kinds of gaps.
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