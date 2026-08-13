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Bottle to throttle, but who is watching the clock? The gap in India's pilot fitness check

Pilots are trained throughout their careers to treat their own fitness to fly as a professional obligation, not a personal choice. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 10:55 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 10:55 AM IST
Bottle to throttle, but who is watching the clock? The gap in India's pilot fitness check

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Bottle to throttle, but who is watching the clock? The gap in India's pilot fitness check
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