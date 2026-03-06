Boxer Kiran Bishnoi from Subhash Chandra Foundation honoured at CISF ceremony, Amit Shah appreciates her achievements

At the 57th Raising Day ceremony of the CISF held in Mundali, Odisha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah honoured woman boxer Kiran Bishnoi. She is a resident of the Adampur area in the Hisar district of Haryana and competes in the above 81-kilogram weight category. She has reached this level after receiving training at the Adampur Training Center of the Subhash Chandra Foundation. She has brought pride to the country by winning silver medals at the International Open Boxing Championship held in Bangkok, the Senior National Boxing Championship, and the All India Police Games.

Started learning the skills of boxing seven years ago

Kiran Bishnoi started learning the skills of boxing seven years ago at the Adampur Training Center of the Subhash Chandra Foundation. After that, she gradually kept climbing the ladder of success. Currently, she is working as a Havaldar in the CISF under the sports quota. On Friday, a joyful moment in her life arrived when Union Home Minister Amit Shah honoured her on the occasion of the CISF Raising Day.

The Subhash Chandra Foundation is a social organization that promotes sports. Especially in the rural areas of Haryana, the institution is doing excellent work in nurturing and promoting sports talent.

Addressing the ceremony, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “57 is not just a number. It is the saga of a courageous journey. The personnel of the CISF have shown the determination to face every kind of challenge. Today, when I was inspecting the parade, there was a smile on your faces without any reduction in your firmness, which shows that you work in civilian areas. The CISF has always stood strong as the shield of the nation. We have just taken a decision that the security of all ports will also be entrusted to the CISF, and we will be assured in this matter.

CISF has won 13,700 medals in 56 years

He further said, in 56 years, the CISF has won 13,700 medals, demonstrating its efficiency as a force. At present, the CISF is providing security to 361 important institutions, including 70 airports. The CISF has also been given the role of the nodal agency for drone security.

Referring to the country’s future security plans, the Home Minister said, “Four years ago, we had requested the CISF to provide security to private industrial institutions as well in a hybrid mode. After that, an excellent hybrid model has been prepared. Work on this will begin soon.

He said that the resolve of the government led by Narendra Modi is to make the country free from Naxalism by March 31, 2026. The CISF has also played an important role in this mission. By the end of March, those who dream of the Red Corridor will be completely defeated, and our security forces will establish their dominance. Today, we are at a stage where the country is going to be free from Naxalism forever.