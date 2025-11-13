In the wake of heightened security checks across India following the Delhi blast, a quirky incident involving a family returning from a wedding has gone viral online. During a routine stop by the police, the family, facing limited space in their vehicle, had placed “the uncle’s son,” Satyam, in the boot (car dikki).

The unusual sight quickly caught attention, turning a tense moment into a humorous story shared widely across social media.

The clip has sparked laughter and curiosity online, highlighting how families creatively cope with travel constraints during heightened security checks.

What Netizens Said?

The video of Satyam lying in the car boot has sparked a wave of reactions on social media. Many users joked about the unusual situation, calling it “the honour of the uncle’s son” and noting how Satyam’s world must have changed waking up in such a cramped space.

Others remarked that if he hadn’t woken up in time, the police might have taken stricter action at the station.

Netizens also shared their amusement imagining Satyam’s surprise when he opened his eyes, and even the police’s initial shock, thinking the situation was more serious, before realising it was just the uncle’s son.

About Delhi Blast

A devastating car explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on 10 November 2025 claimed at least thirteen lives and injured more than 20. The vehicle involved, a white Hyundai i20, detonated around 6:52 pm in heavy traffic, causing fires in adjacent vehicles and widespread panic.

The government has formally declared the explosion a “terrorist incident” and the case has been placed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, empowering security agencies to conduct expansive investigations. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has assumed the lead role, scanning more than 1,000 CCTV clips and tracing suspects across state borders.

Following the blast, states nationwide have raised security alerts, with intensified checks at checkpoints, transport hubs, and sensitive sites. Preliminary findings suggest links to a transnational terror module allegedly involving professionals, and possibly associated with the Jaish‑e‑Mohammed (JeM) network.