Odisha

Boy killed in crocodile attack at Odisha's Malkangiri

A 10-year-old boy has been killed by a crocodile in a reservoir in Odisha's Malkangiri district, police said on Sunday.

Boy killed in crocodile attack at Odisha&#039;s Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A 10-year-old boy has been killed by a crocodile in a reservoir in Odisha's Malkangiri district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened when two school students from Jholaguda Operate Colony in Chitrakonda went to the reservoir on Sileru river for a bath on Saturday afternoon, a police officer said.

One of the boys, Kailash Majhi, was dragged into the water by a crocodile, he said.

Some locals later found his mutilated body floating on the reservoir, the officer said.

Villagers claimed they had recently sighted three crocodiles in the reservoir which had attacked goats and cows that went near the water body, he added.

Tags:
OdishaOdisha crocodileOdisha crocodile attack
