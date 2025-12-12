Boy Tests Running Speed On NHAI Highway Device In Delhi; Video Goes Viral

A video from Delhi is going viral after it captured a young boy using an NHAI highway speed-measuring device to check how fast he can run. The short clip shows the boy running beneath the digital display installed on the roadside, and the screen flashes a speed of 22–23 kmph. The unusual moment has grabbed huge attention online, crossing millions of views.

The video, shared with the caption “Speed test done, India really is not for beginners,” has left social media users both entertained and concerned. While many people enjoyed the boy’s creativity and sense of fun, others pointed out that running on the highway could be risky. The incident was a harmless experiment but has now turned into a viral video, fueling discussions on safety, curiosity, and everyday Indian ingenuity.

Netizens reacted with mixed opinions. One user commented, “Optimum utilisation of resources,” appreciating how the boy made smart use of a public device.

Another user wrote, “Indians as usual are very innovative.”

A third commented, “India is not for beginners, not even for experts.”

Along with amused reactions to the creativity, some users also raised concerns about children playing or running close to highways. They urged parents and authorities to ensure that such areas remain safe and that speed-measuring devices are not used in a way that puts anyone at risk.

Despite the concerns, the video continues to spread across social media platforms, garnering widespread attention.

