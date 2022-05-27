हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
bpssc

BPPSC SI PET Admit Card 2022 released on bpssc.bih.nic.in, direct link to download here

Candidate who wish to sit in SI PET exam can now download their admit card from the official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in. 

BPPSC SI PET Admit Card 2022 released on bpssc.bih.nic.in, direct link to download here
Representational image

BPPSC SI PET Admit Card 2022: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for the Bihar Police Sub Inspector PET Exam on Friday (May 27, 2022). BPPSC SI PET Admit Card was released on the official website of BPPSC. 

Candidate who wish to sit in SI PET exam can now download their admit card from the official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in. 

BPSSC Bihar SI Admit Card 2022: How to download

- Visit the official website of BPPSC, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

- Click on the 'Bihar Police SI PET Admit Card 2022’ link on homepage

- Enter your registration id and other credentials

- Click on sumbit

- Your Bihar Police SI PET admit card will be displayed on your screen.

- Download and take a printout for future references.

BPSSC SI Admit Card 2022 for PET Exam – Direct link to download

Candidates must carry their admit cards with them to the exam venue for the BPSSC Bihar Police SI PET Exam 2022. Without the admit card, the candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall for the Physical Efficiency Test.

The prelims exam for Bihar Police SI Recruitment was held on December 26, 2021 and the result for the same was declared on February 2, 2022. 

