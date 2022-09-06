The Bihar Public Service Commission is expected to release BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 on the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in soon. The re-examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 20 and September 22, 2022 in the state. However, candidates must note that BPSC has not released any information regarding the release date and time for BPSC Prelims admit card, and an official confirmation is awaited.

Here's how to download BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022

Once released, candidates can download their BPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022 following the simple steps given below

Visit the official site of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 link

Enter your login details like registration number, DOB etc

Submit and your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout

Since a large number of candidates were scheduled to appear in the re-exam hence BPSC decided to conduct the Prelims exam in more than one phase from September 20 to September 22, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 726 posts in the Bihar government departments.