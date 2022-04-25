New Delhi: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is going to release the 67th prelims admit card 2022 on Monday (April 25, 2022). Those who have applied for the 67th BPSC combined competitive exam (CCE) 2022 will be able to download their hall tickets today.

The BPSC 67th Prelims admit card 2022 will be available on the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in, once released.

The candidates need to note that BPSC will conduct the preliminary test on May 8.

BPSC 67th Admit card: How to download

Step 1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, enter the required credentials including Username and password

Step 3. Click on Login

Step 4. Click on the link for BPSC 67th admit card download

Step 5. Your BPSC 67th admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 6. Check your details and download admit card

Step 7. Take a printout for future reference

Additionally, candidates should know that the BPSC 67th Prelims exam will be for General Studies, carrying 150 marks and will of 2 hours. The BPSC 67th Mains Exam consists of four subjects: General Hindi, General Studies Paper 1 & Paper 2, and an optional paper. This BPSC 67th Prelims exam is of qualifying nature only.

Live TV