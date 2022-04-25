हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BPSC

BPSC 67th Prelims admit card 2022 releasing today at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check how to download here

The BPSC 67th Prelims admit card 2022 will be available on the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in, once released. 

BPSC 67th Prelims admit card 2022 releasing today at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check how to download here

New Delhi: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is going to release the 67th prelims admit card 2022 on Monday (April 25, 2022). Those who have applied for the 67th BPSC combined competitive exam (CCE) 2022 will be able to download their hall tickets today. 

The BPSC 67th Prelims admit card 2022 will be available on the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in, once released. 

The candidates need to note that BPSC will conduct the preliminary test on May 8.

BPSC 67th Admit card: How to download

Step 1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, enter the required credentials including Username and password

Step 3. Click on Login 

Step 4. Click on the link for BPSC 67th admit card download

Step 5. Your BPSC 67th admit card will be displayed on your screen 

Step 6. Check your details and download admit card

Step 7. Take a printout for future reference 

Additionally, candidates should know that the BPSC 67th Prelims exam will be for General Studies, carrying 150 marks and will of 2 hours. The BPSC 67th Mains Exam consists of four subjects: General Hindi, General Studies Paper 1 & Paper 2, and an optional paper. This BPSC 67th Prelims exam is of qualifying nature only.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BPSCBPSC Prelims admit cardBPSC 67th PrelimsBihar Public Service Commission
Next
Story

Covid-19 Fourth wave: India reports 2,541 new cases, 30 deaths in last 24 hours

Must Watch

PT1M37S

Soaring lemon prices lead to increasing thefts