हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 Update

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 Update: Hall ticket released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's how to download

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that the admit card for 67th Combined Prelims 2022 will be released on Monday (April 25).

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 Update: Hall ticket released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here&#039;s how to download

BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that the admit card for 67th Combined Prelims 2022 will be released on Monday (April 25).

Once released, the candidates can download the BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 67th Admit card: How to download

  • Go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
  • Now, go to the homepage, click on BPSC admit card
  • Enter your required credentials, click on Login
  • Click on the ‘BPSC 67th admit card’ link
  • Your BPSC 67th admit card will appear on the screen
  • Tally the details and click on the download

BPSC Prelims exam date

BPSC preliminary test is scheduled to be conducted on May 8.

The application process for BPSC 67th combined prelims examination 2022 was conducted from September 30 to November 19, 2021.

This BPSC recruitment drive will fill 726 vacancies.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 UpdateBPSC 67th Prelims
Next
Story

Sonia Gandhi to form 'Empowered Action Group' as Congress eyes 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Must Watch

PT8M38S

Maharashtra Home Minister's big claim on arrested MP Navneet Rana