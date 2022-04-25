BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that the admit card for 67th Combined Prelims 2022 will be released on Monday (April 25).

Once released, the candidates can download the BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 67th Admit card: How to download

Go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic .in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Now, go to the homepage, click on BPSC admit card

Enter your required credentials, click on Login

Click on the ‘BPSC 67th admit card’ link

Your BPSC 67th admit card will appear on the screen

Tally the details and click on the download

BPSC Prelims exam date

BPSC preliminary test is scheduled to be conducted on May 8.

The application process for BPSC 67th combined prelims examination 2022 was conducted from September 30 to November 19, 2021.

This BPSC recruitment drive will fill 726 vacancies.

