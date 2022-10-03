NewsIndia
BPSC 67TH PRELIMS 2022

BPSC 67th Prelims Answer Key RELEASED at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Direct link to download here

Candidates are allowed to raise objections against the BPSC 67th prelims to answer key on October 12, 2022 up to 5 pm, objections will be raised via offline mode.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 12:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BPSC 67th Prelims Answer Key RELEASED at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Direct link to download here

BPSC 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC 67th Prelims Answer Key 2022 is released. Candidates who appeared for the BPSC Prelims CCE answer key 2022 can check and download the answer key from the official website--bpsc.bih.nic.in . BPSC has released the provisional answer key for the General Studies subject for questions under 'A', 'B', 'C' and 'D' categories. Candidates are allowed to raise objections against the BPSC 67th prelims to answer key on October 12, 2022 up to 5 pm. Objections will be raised via offline mode.

BPSC Answer Key direct link

BPSC 67th Prelims Answer Key 2022: How to check

Go to the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the BPSC General Studies Provisional Answer key 2022

Click on the link or refer to the PDF mentioned above

Now check the answer key and raise objections if any in the offline format

Download and take a print out of the answer key as required

BPSC Prelims Exam 2022 was conducted on September 30, 2022 and out of total over 6 lakh candidates who applied, over 4 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The exam was held in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm. Candidates who have objections to the preliminary answer key can send it to the commission up to October 12. They have to send it offline, and envelopes containing complaints must have name of the exam written on it. They have to follow the specific format set by BPSC to submit complaints.

Live Tv

BPSC 67th Prelims 2022BPSC Prelims Result 2022BiharBPSC Exam 2022Bihar PSC 2022BPSC admit card 2022Bpsc 67 Prelims Admit CardBpsc 67th Prelims Re ExamBihar Public Service Commissionadmit cardBPSCBPSC 67th Prelims Answer Key

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day