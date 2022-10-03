BPSC 67th Prelims Answer Key RELEASED at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Direct link to download here

BPSC 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC 67th Prelims Answer Key 2022 is released. Candidates who appeared for the BPSC Prelims CCE answer key 2022 can check and download the answer key from the official website--bpsc.bih.nic.in . BPSC has released the provisional answer key for the General Studies subject for questions under 'A', 'B', 'C' and 'D' categories. Candidates are allowed to raise objections against the BPSC 67th prelims to answer key on October 12, 2022 up to 5 pm. Objections will be raised via offline mode.

BPSC 67th Prelims Answer Key 2022: How to check

Go to the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the BPSC General Studies Provisional Answer key 2022

Click on the link or refer to the PDF mentioned above

Now check the answer key and raise objections if any in the offline format

Download and take a print out of the answer key as required

BPSC Prelims Exam 2022 was conducted on September 30, 2022 and out of total over 6 lakh candidates who applied, over 4 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The exam was held in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm. Candidates who have objections to the preliminary answer key can send it to the commission up to October 12. They have to send it offline, and envelopes containing complaints must have name of the exam written on it. They have to follow the specific format set by BPSC to submit complaints.