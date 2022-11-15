BPSC Lower Division Clerk Main admit card RELEASED at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Here’s how to download

BPSC Admit Card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the lower division clerk, BPSC main (written) competitive examination at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The BPSC 67th preliminary exam results will be released on November 16 or 17, 2022, according to examinations controller Amarendra Kumar. On November 20, 2022, there will be two shifts for the lower division clerk test, from 10 AM to 12:15 PM and 2 PM to 4:15 PM. The officials advise candidates to be at the exam site at least two hours before the exam in the official notification. Candidates must also have an Aadhar card or another official form of photo identity, a self-attested photocopy of the application form, and a current passport-size photo in order to be admitted to the examination room.

In addition, the BPSC postponed the declaration of the preliminary results of the 67th joint competitive test until November 16 or 17, 2022. Dated on December 29, 2022, the BPSC main test will be followed by the release of the results on March 14, 2023. The 67th BPSC 2022 exam's final results will be announced on May 28, 2023, and the shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews on March 29, 2023, following the announcement of the exam's main results.

BPSC LDC Main admit card: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Key in your log in details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out.

The BPSC 67th re-exam was postponed to September 30 due to widespread protests against a last-minute change in exam format after a screenshot of the BPSC question papers went viral on social media.