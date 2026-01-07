Brace For Freezing Cold: Delhi-Punjab Set For Plunge In Temperatures – Weather Update

New Delhi: Across India, the grip of winter is tightening. Mornings and evenings are feeling particularly chilly. Thick layers of fog are adding to the difficulties faced by commuters and residents. In the last 24 hours, some areas in Jammu and Kashmir recorded minimum temperatures below 0°C, while in Uttarakhand, readings ranged between 0°C and 5°C.

Forecasts suggest that in the next two days, minimum temperatures in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi could drop by 2 to 3°C.

The IMD has indicated that cold wave conditions are likely in several parts of the country in the coming days. Between January 9 and 11, heavy rainfall is expected at different locations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

IMD Forecasts

The IMD has issued warnings of dense fog across several areas in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from January 7 to 9. Parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may also experience fog during this period.

In the Delhi-NCR region, light fog is expected in the mornings in many areas, while some locations could see dense fog.

In addition, the IMD has issued cold wave alerts for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and some parts of Odisha between January 7 and 9. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are also likely to experience cold wave conditions.

Frost is also expected in some areas of Uttarakhand on January 6 and 7.