/Brace for impact: IMD issues heavy rain warning for UP, Bihar & Uttarakhand

New Delhi: The monsoon is expected to bring rain to several parts of India over the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy showers, thunderstorms and precipitation across states from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh to Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and parts of central India.
Uttarakhand is one of the states expected to receive the heaviest rain in the coming days. The IMD has forecast heavy showers in the state on September 7 and again from September 10 to 13, with thunderstorms, lightning and squally weather also expected during parts of the period.
Eastern Uttar Pradesh also has a heavy-rain warning for September 7 to 9. Bihar is likely to receive heavy rain on September 7 and 8. Thunderstorms, lightning and squally weather are expected in the state through September 12.
Delhi is expected to see generally cloudy skies and moderate rain on September 7. The latest IMD warning does not show a heavy-rain warning for the national capital after September 6.
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing weather spell. Uttarakhand recorded very heavy rainfall in the 24 hours ending on the morning of September 6, with the IMD reporting 12 to 20 cm of rain at some places. West Uttar Pradesh also recorded very heavy rainfall during the same period.
Heavy rain in hill districts can lead to waterlogging, rising water levels in local streams and rivers and problems on roads. Thunderstorms and lightning have also been forecast in Uttarakhand over the next few days.
Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh will also see periods of rain during the week. The IMD has forecast rain across parts of Madhya Pradesh, with heavy rain possible in western Madhya Pradesh on September 11 and 12. Eastern Madhya Pradesh can receive heavy showers through September 12.
Vidarbha is expected to receive more rainfall from September 10 to 12, with heavy rain possible on September 11. Chhattisgarh can receive rain from September 8 to 12, with heavy showers expected during parts of this period.
Eastern India will also see an active spell. The IMD has forecast rain across Gangetic West Bengal from September 7 to 10, Jharkhand from September 8 to 11 and Odisha from September 10 to 12. Bihar is also expected to receive rain and thunderstorms during the week.
The northeastern states will witness rain through the week. Arunachal Pradesh is expected to receive rain from September 7 to 12. Assam and Meghalaya are likely to get rain on September 8 and again on September 11 and 12. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura can receive rain at several places through September 12.
On the western coast, Konkan and Goa are expected to receive rain through September 12. Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Saurashtra-Kutch can also receive showers during the period.
Rainfall over peninsular India is expected to be weaker overall during the next few days. Localised rain is still possible in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala and Rayalaseema.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal can receive heavy rain. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may get heavy rain on September 11 and 12.
Strong winds are also possible in parts of southern India. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Telangana may witness winds of 40 to 50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema can see strong winds with thunderstorms on September 7.
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