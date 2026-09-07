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Brace for impact: IMD issues heavy rain warning for UP, Bihar & Uttarakhand

Heavy rain is forecast in Uttarakhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the coming days. Several other states are also likely to see rain, thunderstorms and strong winds.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 07:57 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 07:57 AM IST
Brace for impact: IMD issues heavy rain warning for UP, Bihar & Uttarakhand
Image Credit: Representative image. (ANI)

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Brace for impact: IMD issues heavy rain warning for UP, Bihar & Uttarakhand
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