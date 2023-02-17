'Bragged About Crimes on Social Media': Delhi Police Crackdown on Gang of Budding Criminals

New Delhi: Inspired by the character 'Maya Bhaiya' from the Bollywood movie 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', a 17-year-old boy, who had been taking advantage of being a minor and had committed crimes including murder, attempt to murder, and robbery among others, has been apprehended, said an official of Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Friday. The juvenile, who had also fired upon a police personnel in Delhi's Karawal Nagar, bragged about his criminal activities on the social media platform, Instagram.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ravinder Singh Yadav said that input was received that a gang of budding criminals, who were teenagers, was active in Delhi`s northeast area.

"To gain notoriety in the eyes of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, one of the teenagers also bragged about being in touch with a member of the Bishnoi gang. Before committing any crime, the gang of juveniles used to come live on Instagram and brag about their plans. Their Instagram IDs are also suffixed with 302 and 307 i.e. sections for murder and attempt to murder in Indian Penal Code," said Yadav.

The official said that technical and human surveillance was mounted in Shiv Vihar by the police to nab the gang members.

Also Read: Delhi Police Detain Juveniles for Gunning Down Man Over Hookah in Vivek Vihar

The police also received a clue about the exact location of the culprits.

Yadav added: "However, on seeing the police team, the culprits tried to escape from the spot. Two of them succeeded in escaping, however, one of the teenagers, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, was apprehended after a chase."

Divulging details regarding the criminal activities of the apprehended teenager, the official said that on February 12, he along with his associates fired upon a person just to gain notoriety and thereafter robbed a scooty from another person, before fleeing from the spot.

The juvenile along with his associates opened fire again on February 13 and attempted to rob another scooty in Jafrabad police station area.

"The juveniles are so desperate that they even fired towards police personnel in the Bhajanpura area on February 15," said the official.

He added that they had been planning to kill a person who had beaten up one of the gang members and had filmed the incident.

The nabbed teenager was also involved in the killing of one Himanshu Sapat on November 15, 2021, in the Karawal Nagar area.

"However, he was apprehended in the case and sent to an observation home. The case against the juvenile has been disposed of by the JJB (Juvenile Justice Board)," said the official.