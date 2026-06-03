BrahMos, Akash and Netra fuel India’s defence export surge – Rs 21,000 crore deals with 4 countries

New Delhi: India’s defence industry is witnessing a rise in overseas demand, with exports touching Rs 38,424 crore in the financial year 2025-26, according to latest data released by the Defence Ministry. The growth comes as Indian-made weapons systems such as BrahMos, Akash missiles, Pinaka rocket systems and loitering munitions find buyers across multiple countries.

Officials said the number shows a 62% rise compared to the previous year, while India has now set a target of Rs 50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029-30. The rise shows an expansion in India’s role as a supplier of military equipment to world markets. India’s defence exports now reach more than 100 countries.

BrahMos demand grows across Asia

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The BrahMos missile system continues to be one of India’s most sought-after defence exports. Deals worth around Rs 12,500 crore have been reported with multiple countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

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Manila has finalised a deal worth around Rs 3,200 crore. Vietnam has signed an agreement worth approximately Rs 5,800 crore, with formal announcements expected soon. Indonesia is also close to finalising a deal valued at about Rs 3,600 crore. Interest from Malaysia and Thailand has added further momentum to negotiations in the region.

Akash-1S gains traction in international markets

India’s Akash missile defence system has also found strong international acceptance. Armenia has signed a contract worth Rs 6,100 crore for the Akash-1S system, with deliveries presently underway. The system was recently showcased during Armenia’s annual military parade.

Interest is also increasing from countries in Africa and South America. Negotiations are in progress for the newer Akash-NG variant, which is an upgraded version with increased capabilities.

Pinaka and loitering munitions add to the export base

The Pinaka multi-barrel rocket system has been delivered to Armenia, where it has been inducted into service under a local designation. The guided version of the system, with a strike range of up to 75 kilometres, is also attracting interest from abroad. Reports suggest that France is among the countries showing interest in future procurement.

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India’s loitering munitions, including Nagastra-1 and SkyStriker, are also in high demand. Cyprus has expressed interest in acquiring these systems under its 2026-31 defence roadmap. Countries in Southeast Asia, Africa and the Middle East are also in regular contact for potential purchases.

Indian defence companies such as the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Adani Defence are increasing production capacity to meet the rising international orders and inquiries.

Exports cross 100 countries

India now exports defence equipment to more than 100 countries, with major buyers including the United States, France and Armenia. One notable trend is that the United States too has become a customer. India has supplied about $2.8 billion worth of defence equipment and parts to major companies such as the Boeing and the Lockheed Martin.

In 2016-17, India’s defence exports stood at only Rs 1,522 crore. In less than a decade, the number has risen more than 25 times. This shows a change in the country’s position in the world defence supply chain.