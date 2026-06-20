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BrahMos-armed, stealth frigate and submarine hunter: PM Modi to induct three indigenously built ships into Indian Navy on June 21

The three ships, INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray have have over 75% indigenous content and will be inducted in Indian Navy on June 21. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 02:24 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 02:24 PM IST
BrahMos-armed, stealth frigate and submarine hunter: PM Modi to induct three indigenously built ships into Indian Navy on June 21
Image Credit: PIB

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