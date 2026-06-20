/BrahMos-armed, stealth frigate and submarine hunter: PM Modi to induct three indigenously built ships into Indian Navy on June 21

The Indian Navy is set ot induct three indigenously built ships on June 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be presiding over the ceremony in Kolkata on Sunday at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port.
The three ships, INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray, will be inducted at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port around 9:15 AM. Prime Minister Modi is visiting West Bengal on June 20-21 and will address the gathering after the event.
Built with a strong focus on self-reliance, these vessels were designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata. Together, they significantly boost the Navy’s capabilities in combat, ocean survey work, and anti-submarine warfare.
The INS Dunagiri is the fifth stealth frigate in the Project 17A series. This advanced warship is armed with BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile system, making it a formidable multi-role fighter in the fleet.
INS Sanshodhak, the fourth Large Survey Vessel, equipped with state-of-the-art survey systems, Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), will carry out detailed hydrographic and oceanographic surveys for both defence and civilian use.
INS Agray is the fourth Arnala-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft. Specially built for coastal defence, it carries lightweight torpedoes, indigenous rocket launchers, and advanced shallow-water sonar systems to hunt submarines in near-shore waters.
These three ships reflect the Indian Navy’s balanced growth strategy, strengthening its ability to operate far out at sea, improving maritime awareness, and securing coastal areas against modern threats.
What’s especially impressive is that all three platforms have over 75% indigenous content. Their construction involved more than 200 Indian MSMEs, creating significant employment and showcasing the growing strength of India’s domestic shipbuilding industry.
The commissioning will mark a significant milestone towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, highlighting excellent collaboration between the Government, the Indian Navy, public shipyards, private industry, and small businesses working together to strengthen the nation’s maritime power.
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