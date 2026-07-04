/BrahMos, critical mineral and China factor: Why PM Modi’s Indonesia visit matters?

Responding to a question during a special briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Rubendra Tandon, said defence cooperation with Indonesia is an important aspect of the bilateral relationship, while noting that discussions are still at a preparatory stage.



Tandon said, "Defence cooperation is an important part of the relationship with Indonesia. I don't think we need to go into the details of this at this juncture, particularly since we haven't even departed from here, and all these are at preparatory stages."