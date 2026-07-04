/BrahMos, critical mineral and China factor: Why PM Modi’s Indonesia visit matters?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on Indonesia visit from July 6 to 8, 2026, at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto. The visit will mark his fourth Indonesia tour and the first bilateral trip since the two countries elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2018.
The visit holds importance for strengthening defence ties, securing critical minerals, and deepening economic cooperation at a time when India is focusing on self-reliance and diversifying its strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.
From BrahMos to nickel and a strong Indo-Pacific presence, PM Modi's Jakarta visit comes at a crucial time.
Defence cooperation forms an important pillar of India-Indonesia relations. The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday confirmed that discussions on further defence ties, including possible additional supplies of the BrahMos missile, are at an advanced preparatory stage.
Responding to a question during a special briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Rubendra Tandon, said defence cooperation with Indonesia is an important aspect of the bilateral relationship, while noting that discussions are still at a preparatory stage.
Tandon said, "Defence cooperation is an important part of the relationship with Indonesia. I don't think we need to go into the details of this at this juncture, particularly since we haven't even departed from here, and all these are at preparatory stages."
The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, jointly developed by India’s DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia, has gained global attention due to its proven capabilities and successful exports.
For India, promoting BrahMos aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to boost indigenous defence manufacturing and expand its presence in the international arms market.
While officials have refrained from sharing specific details at this stage, the talks reflect growing trust and strategic convergence between the two maritime neighbours in the Indo-Pacific.
A major focus of the visit will be on critical minerals and natural resources. Government sources indicate that several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed in areas such as critical minerals, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education, and space cooperation.
India is particularly keen on setting up joint ventures with Indonesian companies to establish processing facilities for critical minerals. Indonesia is rich in nickel, which is a vital component for electric vehicle (EV) batteries and stainless steel production.
Nickel plays a key role in India’s clean energy transition. The country currently imports more than 80 percent of its ferronickel needs from Indonesia, and domestic demand for EV battery materials is entirely met through imports.
As global demand for nickel is expected to rise sharply from 3 million metric tonnes in 2023 to 5-6 million metric tonnes by 2040, securing stable supplies has become strategically important for India.
This assumes added significance because China currently controls about 75 percent of Indonesia’s nickel refining capacity and a dominant share of global refined nickel production alongside Indonesia.
By partnering directly with Indonesia, India aims to diversify its supply chains and reduce external dependencies.
The Indonesia visit is part of Prime Minister Modi’s three-nation tour that also includes Australia and New Zealand. In Australia, the Prime Minister will attend the third India-Australia Annual Summit.
Meanwhile, separate discussions are underway with Australia on the implementation of their bilateral nuclear supply agreement, including possible uranium supplies, after a period of limited progress.
Overall, Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Indonesia is expected to give fresh momentum to bilateral ties across defence, economy, critical minerals, and cultural domains.
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