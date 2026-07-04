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BrahMos, critical mineral and China factor: Why PM Modi’s Indonesia visit matters?

Indonesia is rich in nickel, which is a vital component for electric vehicle (EV) batteries and stainless steel production.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 08:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
BrahMos, critical mineral and China factor: Why PM Modi’s Indonesia visit matters?
Image Credit: IANS

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