The Untold Cause: Why Did A Pivotal BrahMos Missile Engineer Die Suddenly After A Cricket Game?

Akashdeep Gupta, a 30-year-old BrahMos engineer, died suddenly in Lucknow. Police suspected a heart attack, but the final cause awaits the post-mortem report.

 

A 30-year-old engineer designing the pivotal BrahMos missile system at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) lab in Lucknow has passed away after his health took an unexpected turn. Police, for now, genuinely suspect a heart attack as the cause of death, but the final word can come only from the official post-mortem report.

The victim, Akashdeep Gupta, was a resident of the Alambagh locality in Lucknow.

Sudden Illness After Cricket Outing

Akashdeep, who got married to his wife, Bharti (a bank staffer), in April this year, had gone on leave from his work at DRDO to spend the Diwali festival with his family.

His father, Kuldeep Gupta, said Akashdeep, who was a cricket enthusiast, had stepped out to play on Tuesday night. In the evening, after dinner, he started complaining of uneasiness. He was immediately admitted to the hospital, where he succumbed.

Police Waiting For Post-Mortem Report

Hospital officials informed the local police at the time of the occurrence.

A police officer corroborated the preliminary assessment, saying, "Prima facie the cause of death is suspected to be a heart attack, but the actual reason would be known only after receiving the post-mortem report."

The killing of the young engineer, who belonged to India's key defense research team, has been reported as the authorities await the official medical report.

