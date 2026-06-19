/BrahMos goes local: India successfully cuts Russian dependence with its first 100% homegrown missile warheads

In a major breakthrough in self-reliance in the defence sector, India has successfully cut its dependence on Russia for BrahMos missile heads, with the rollout of the 100th indigenous booster for the BrahMos missile. Earlier, India imported these boosters from Russia, but domestic production began after a technology transfer agreement in 2018.
Currently, 60 boosters are being manufactured every month, strengthening both India’s defence production and export capabilities.
The BrahMos Aerospace and Solar Industries India Ltd on Thursday flagged off the 100th indigenous booster manufactured for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile at Solar Industries' facility in Nagpur.
The booster, which was flagged off by BrahMos Aerospace Chief Jaiteerth Joshi and Satyanarayan Nuwal, Chairman of Solar Industries India Ltd.
Calling the milestone a major achievement in India’s indigenisation drive, Joshi highlighted that the BrahMos booster, previously imported from Russia, is now being produced domestically following successful technology transfer.
“Earlier, we were importing boosters from Russia. Technology transfer was received in 2018, trials were completed by the end of 2020, and production began in 2022. We have scaled up from one booster per month to around 60 boosters per month. This is a significant achievement in the country’s indigenisation mission,” Joshi told ANI.
He also added that Solar Industries is playing a pivotal role in the indigenisation of BrahMos warheads. Warhead trials have been conducted, and once validated, imported warheads will be replaced with indigenous ones.
Joshi also underscored the missile’s proven track record, noting that BrahMos has established itself as one of the world’s most reliable supersonic cruise missiles over the past 25 years.
“The missile has demonstrated exceptional robustness, quality, and reliability. Its operational use has further strengthened confidence in the system and enhanced its global reputation,” he said.
On the export front, Joshi indicated that Vietnam is likely to be the next major overseas customer. “Vietnam is almost through, only a few clearances remain. We are also in advanced discussions with several countries in the eastern and western regions,” he added.
Solar Industries Chairman Satyanarayan Nuwal said the company absorbed the transferred technology within a year and received final approval from BrahMos Aerospace and Russian experts in September 2022.
“We absorbed the technology within one year. After approval from Russian scientists and BrahMos Aerospace in 2022, production commenced. We are now ramping up capacity and can comfortably produce around 150 boosters annually,” Nuwal said.
On the warhead programme, Nuwal confirmed that the indigenous warhead has been developed and sent for trials.
“The warhead has already been developed and is undergoing trials. If successful within the next month, we will begin manufacturing BrahMos warheads in India,” he said.
Describing the development as a landmark achievement, Nuwal added, “This is a huge milestone not just for Solar Industries but for the entire country. The booster and warhead are two of the most critical components of the BrahMos missile, and we are fully geared up to meet future requirements.”
The development marks another significant step forward in India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.
(with ANI inputs)
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