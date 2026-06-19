/BrahMos goes local: India successfully cuts Russian dependence with its first 100% homegrown missile warheads

In a major breakthrough in self-reliance in the defence sector, India has successfully cut its dependence on Russia for BrahMos missile heads, with the rollout of the 100th indigenous booster for the BrahMos missile. Earlier, India imported these boosters from Russia, but domestic production began after a technology transfer agreement in 2018.

Currently, 60 boosters are being manufactured every month, strengthening both India’s defence production and export capabilities.