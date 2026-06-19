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BrahMos goes local: India successfully cuts Russian dependence with its first 100% homegrown missile warheads

Earlier India imported boosters from Russia but after technology transfer in 2018, the production of indigenous warheads began in 2022.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 10:54 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 10:54 AM IST
BrahMos goes local: India successfully cuts Russian dependence with its first 100% homegrown missile warheads
Image Credit: IANS

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