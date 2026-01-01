BrahMos-II Is Coming: A Missile China, Pakistan May Struggle To Counter For A Decade

New Delhi: The global defence community has begun to track India’s progress on the BrahMos-II hypersonic cruise missile, as work on the next-generation weapon system gathers pace. Being jointly developed by India and Russia, the missile is expected to push the boundaries of speed, precision and survivability far beyond the present projective that has already proven its effectiveness in real combat conditions.

The existing BrahMos missile, which is in service with India’s armed forces, showcased its accuracy during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. Defence planners now say BrahMos-II will represent a far more formidable leap, one that adversaries like Pakistan and China may find extremely difficult to counter even over the next decade.

Capable of reaching speeds of around 8,500 kilometres per hour, the hypersonic missile is designed to overwhelm even the most advanced air defence systems. Experts point out that intercepting BrahMos-II would be a challenge even for sophisticated systems such as Russia’s S-400, which successfully neutralised Pakistani missile threats during the recent military offensive.

Extended Range, Stronger Strike Capability

According to defence sources, the present BrahMos missile can travel at speeds between Mach 2.8 and Mach 3. It flies at very low altitudes, often skimming close to the sea surface, which makes early detection difficult even for advanced enemy radars.

The missile relies on a combination of internal navigation systems and satellite guidance to maintain accuracy throughout its flight.

With BrahMos-II, India and Russia are working to extend the missile’s range. While the present version has an operational range of about 290 kilometres, newer variants under development are expected to reach 450 kilometres and eventually up to 900 kilometres, expanding India’s strike envelope.

Hard To Intercept, Even In The Long Term

Officials say BrahMos-II will be capable of being launched from land, sea, air and submarines, giving India a deterrent across multiple domains. Defence insiders believe that intercepting this weapon will be a daunting task for hostile radar networks for at least the next 10 years.

A senior official from BrahMos Aerospace said that even if adversaries upgrade their radar systems, sensors and space-based tracking capabilities, neutralising BrahMos-II would continue to be extremely challenging. Its speed, flight profile and manoeuvrability are expected to keep it ahead of counter-measures for years.

Hypersonic Leap With BrahMos-II

India has accelerated work on BrahMos-II as a hypersonic variant capable of exceeding Mach 7. At such speeds, estimated at roughly 8,500 kilometres per hour, the missile is expected to incorporate hypersonic glide capabilities.

Defence experts believe this will make tracking and interception by any existing defence network even more difficult.

The first test flight of BrahMos-II is tentatively expected around 2028. Specialists say that once operational, the missile will raise the bar for cruise missile technology in the region.

Relevance Well Into The 2030s

Military analysts suggest that even if neighbouring adversaries manage to deploy advanced gallium nitride-based AESA radars, intercepting BrahMos missiles will continue to pose serious challenges. With both supersonic and hypersonic versions under development, BrahMos is expected to remain a cornerstone of India’s retaliatory strike capability well into the 2030s.

Proven In Operation Sindoor

During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force used BrahMos missiles launched from Su-30MKI fighter jets against Pakistani targets. It once again showed its precision and destructive power, effectively bypassing air defence systems supplied to Pakistan by China.

Defence officials say the missile performed exactly as intended, reinforcing confidence in its combat reliability.

Low-Altitude – A Global Challenge

Defence industry experts often point to lessons from the Russia-Ukraine conflict to explain the effectiveness of high-speed and low-flying cruise missiles. Russia’s P-800 Oniks missile, considered a technological predecessor of BrahMos, has proven extremely difficult to intercept despite Ukraine deploying some of the most advanced air defence systems supplied by the United States and Europe.

Those familiar with missile warfare say that fast-moving cruise missiles flying at low altitude are one of the toughest challenges for air defence networks worldwide. BrahMos-II, they add, is being designed to exploit exactly this vulnerability, reinforcing India’s strategic edge in the years to come.