BrahMos, LR-LACM fear grips Turkey amid reports of India arming Greece, Cyprus, Armenia with advanced missiles, radars

During the 2025 Operation Sindoor, Pakistan saw the lethality of Indian BrahMos missiles. Now, even Pakistan’s ally Turkey is feeling the heat. Turkish media reports are abuzz with India arming Greece and Cyprus with advanced missiles, as a counterweight to Ankara’s Pakistan pivot and anti-India stand. Not only Greece and Cyprus, but also Indian-made artillery, radars, missiles and rocket systems have been spotted moving through Armenia and were sufficient enough to ring alarm bells in Turkey.

Deeper strategic alignment between New Delhi, Athens, and Nicosia is sending ripples through Ankara’s security establishment. A flurry of analysis within Turkey’s strategic circles reveals growing anxiety over the prospect of advanced Indian missile systems—most notably the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile—entering the highly contested Eastern Mediterranean theatre.

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While no official procurement contracts have been confirmed by India, Greece, or Cyprus, the prospect of Hellenic forces fielding Indian-engineered long-range strike capabilities is being treated as a serious looming contingency by Turkish military planners and defence media.

The Eastern Mediterranean Shift: A New 5-Year Roadmap

The strategic underpinnings of this shift were on full display during the recent state visit of Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides to India. Geopolitically, the visit positioned the island nation as a vital maritime and strategic bridge connecting the Indo-Pacific to the core of Europe via the Eastern Mediterranean.

Significantly, India and Cyprus unveiled a comprehensive five-year defence cooperation roadmap (2026–2031), establishing a joint working group on counter-terrorism and committing to structured, bilateral cybersecurity dialogues.

Why the BrahMos Threat Proves Potent for Ankara

The focal point of Turkish apprehension centres squarely on the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, a platform jointly developed by India and Russia. Celebrated as one of the world's fastest operational cruise missiles, the BrahMos presents distinct tactical headaches for regional adversaries:

Multi-Platform Versatility: Capable of deployment from land-based mobile launchers, naval vessels, and aerial platforms.

Supersonic Kinetic Interception Profiles: Operating at speeds approaching Mach 3, its low-altitude sea-skimming flight profile drastically compresses an adversary's air defence reaction window.

S-400 Vulnerability: Prominent Turkish defence analyst Ardan Zentürk warned that highly accurate Indian missile systems deployed in the Aegean or Eastern Mediterranean could potentially compromise Turkey’s strategic infrastructure and degrade the combat effectiveness of Ankara’s Russian-made S-400 air defence batteries.

Beyond the BrahMos, Turkish intelligence and defence commentators are also closely monitoring India's homegrown Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LR-LACM) program, fearing a multi-layered Indian missile envelope could soon ring Turkey's maritime borders.

Symmetrical Geopolitics: The Pakistan-Kashmir Counterweight

According to reporting by the Turkish defence publication TurDef, analysts within the country are increasingly viewing India's Mediterranean outreach as a direct geopolitical counterweight.

Turkish commentators explicitly link Athens’ tightening embrace of New Delhi to Ankara’s long-standing military and diplomatic alliance with Pakistan, particularly Turkey’s overt support for Islamabad on the Kashmir dispute. By emerging as a major defence exporter to the Hellenic bloc, India is signaling its capability to project power and reshape military balances far beyond South Asia.

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The Cyprus Loophole: Indirect Procurement Fears

A significant operational concern cited by Turkish defence analysts is the potential for asymmetric deployment strategies. Commentators like Zentürk and nationalist political analyst Rauf Köse suggest that Greece might attempt to bypass direct legal, political, and diplomatic hurdles by having Cyprus act as the primary conduit for Indian defence hardware.

Given the permanent division of Cyprus and the presence of Turkish military forces in Northern Cyprus, the introduction of Indian-origin precision-guided munitions or advanced loitering munitions to the island is highly sensitive. The fear of Indian weapons is such that some Turkish nationalists are urging the Erdogan government to launch a pre-emptive strike against Greece and Cyprus.

Strategic Assessment: While official confirmation of a BrahMos sale to Greece or Cyprus remains absent from official New Delhi, Athens, or Nicosia channels, the intense debate dominating Turkish security media underscores a vital reality: India's evolution into an aggressive defence exporter is fundamentally altering geopolitical calculus globally.