BrahMos supersonic cruise missile test-fired from stealth destroyer INS Chennai, hits bull's eye

In a major boost for Indian armed forces, India on Sunday successfully test fired the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos from Indian Navy’s indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said a statement that BrahMos performed high-level & extremely complex manoeuvres before hitting the target successfully with pinpoint accuracy.

BrahMos as ‘prime strike weapon’ will ensure the invincibility of INS Chennai by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges, said DRDO. It added that the successful test-firing of BrahMos will make INS Chennai another lethal platform of Indian Navy.

Notably, BrahMos has been jointly designed, developed and produced by India and Russia.

On September 30, a BrahMos missile having a range of around 400 km was tested from an integrated test range at Balasore in Odisha. A significant number of the original BrahMos missiles are already deployed by India in several strategic locations along the Line of Actual Control with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

The test firing of the BrahMos by DRDO comes at a time when India and China are locked in a tense border standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

BrahMos missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms. In 2019, the Indian Air Force successfully test fired the aerial version of the BrahMos missile from a Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

Notably, BrahMos missiles have already been integrated by the IAF on its frontline fighter Sukhoi-Su-30MKIs with 42 jets being reconfigured to carry the lethal arsenal. BrahMos-A, the air-launched version of the supersonic cruise missile, gave AF another potent weapon to hit the enemy from standoff range during day as well as night and in all weather conditions.