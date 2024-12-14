Hidden Brand, Sticker Scam? Woman’s Unboxing Video Exposes Online Shopping Risk: WATCH

In the era of online shopping, where millions of clicks promise seamless purchases, risks often sneak in between promises and delivery, a latest video shared on social media has sparked the same concern. A woman alleged the platform duped her by delivering a different product than what she ordered. She captioned her post, “Myntra is such a scam!”

An Instagram user, Harshita Bhardwaj Tiwari, shared a video exposing an alleged scam by Myntra. In the clip, she unboxed a pair of footwear from DressBerry. However, a fake Mast & Harbour sticker was found covering the original logo. A simple packing mix-up? Perhaps. But the concealed shoe logo under a tag from another brand hints at something more sinister.

The video came with an overlay text that said, “The worst part? They’re even trying to hide the original brand.” The clip quickly went viral, drawing sharp reactions online. One user commented, “Yes Myntra’s scam are increasing day by day.”

Another shared a similar experience, the comment read, “Today I returned a kurta set. When I bought it, it said Gosriki on the website but thte product I received was the same as the pic but the brand name was kalini on the tag.”

One user said, “I ordered 2 items from the same brand and they delivered 1 item and 1 missing (which they marked delivered) and when i raised the complaint with them they kept on giving me pushed timelines once the previous one was over, we will get back to you in 24 hours, 24hours later- we will get back to you in 72hrs and now it has been almost a month without a resolution. I even sent them a picture of the packet in which it was received but no action so far.”

The unboxing video gradually racked up 6.6 million views. As the post gained traction online, Myntra was quick to address the issue. The Bengaluru-based e-commerce giant commented, “Dear Customer! Despite our continuous effort to provide a hassle-free experience, an instance like this is not what we had in store for you.” The team also requested Harshita to share her order details privately, assuring her of “swift action” to resolve the matter.

Amid allegations of a scam, another user came to Myntra’s defense. “Impossible. I've been shopping on Myntra for years, but their product videos seem fake because the stickers come off way too easily. Plus, the box isn't properly packed,” the user commented, casting doubt on the authenticity of the viral claims.