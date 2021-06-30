हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
covaxin

Brazil suspends Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin order over graft allegations

The Bharat Biotech has said that the pricing of COVAXIN has been clearly established between USD 15-20 per dose for supplies to Governments outside India. 

Brazil suspends Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin order over graft allegations

Hyderabad: The Brazilian government, which had earlier agreed to purchase 20 million doses of Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, on Wednesday announced the suspension of the contract following allegations of irregularities in the deal.

"By recommendation of @CGUonline, we decided to temporarily suspend the Covaxin contract. According to CGU's preliminary analysis, there are no irregularities in the contract, but, due to compliance, the @minsaude opted to suspend the contract for further analysis," Brazil Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said in a tweet.

 

 

The Covaxin contract to Brazil landed in controversy after the South American country’s Attorney General reportedly launched a probe into the deal.
"It is noteworthy that the @govbr did not pay ANY CENT for the Covaxin vaccine.

The measure does not compromise the pace of the vaccination campaign against #Covid19 in Brazil, since there is no approval from Anvisa for emergency or definitive use of the immunizing agent," Queiroga said in another tweet.

On its part, Bharat Biotech said that the pricing of COVAXIN has been clearly established between USD 15-20 per dose for supplies to Governments outside India. 

“The pricing for Brazil has also been indicated at USD 5 per dose,” the Hyderabad-based firm said.

“In the case of procurement of COVAXIN by Brazil, a step-by-step approach followed towards contracts, and regulatory approvals, during the 8-month-long process. EUA received on 4 June 2021. As of Jun 29, we haven't received any advance payments nor supplied vaccines to Brazil, the Bharat Biotech said.

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
covaxinBrazilBharat biotechIndiaCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Zee Digital concludes The Edufuture Excellence Awards with a successful virtual event

Must Watch

PT14M29S

New revelations daily from arrests in conversion, plan to convert unwise and deaf as Muslims