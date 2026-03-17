Why Brazil loves 'Beedi': Bridesmaids' viral Bollywood dance in Alibaug triggers global nostalgia | VIDEO

In a small town called Alibaug, a Brazilian bride's wedding to her fiance from India has gone viral around the world after a video emerged online featuring Brazilian bridesmaids dancing to a Bollywood dance number. The Brazilian bridesmaids dancing to a popular Bollywood song in the video below are a clear example that some songs have what it takes to be accepted anywhere in the world.

Omkara moments in colourful lehengas

The video currently circulating online shows Brazilian bridesmaids dancing to a popular Bollywood song in their colorful lehengas at a wedding event in Alibaug. In a surprising move that has captured the attention of many, the Brazilian bridesmaids dance to a Bollywood song called “Beedi” from Omkara, a Bollywood movie released in 2006. The Brazilian bridesmaids dance to this popular Bollywood song in such a way that it seems they were taught by none other than Bipasha Basu herself.

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The captivating caption: 'The song every Brazilian knows'

While the dance itself was impressive, it was the caption by Instagram user Vick Capelari that sparked a wave of curiosity among Indian viewers. The post was titled: "POV: There's ONE Indian song every Brazilian knows."

She further clarified, "We danced Caminho das Índias for our friends' wedding," leaving many wondering how a rural-themed Bollywood item number became a staple of Brazilian pop culture.

The hidden tie: Brazil's affection for Caminho das Indias

What sparked Brazil's affection for this song soon came to light through the voices of its fans. The reason behind its popularity in Brazil lies in a telenovela called Caminho das Índias, which won the International Emmy Award in 2009.

This telenovela captivated Brazil with its incorporation of various themes from Indian society. The theme song for this telenovela was Beedi by Vishal Bhardwaj. This song is now synonymous with a whole generation in Brazil because it aired at the start of each episode during its peak.

A celebration of cultural synergy

The music video has become a symbol of music and art having no boundaries. Fans from Brazil participated by posting comments that expressed a sense of nostalgia and said, “We all love Caminho das Índias.” Fans from India also participated by posting comments that celebrated this synergy between two nations.

This scene represents a segment of Indian cinema that came out in 2006 and has become a permanent fixture in the adoration of Brazilian fans across thousands of miles.

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