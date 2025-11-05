Advertisement
RAHUL GANDHI

Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times From Different Booths In Haryana; Rahul Gandhi

A Brazilian model’s image was misused to cast multiple votes in Haryana; she had voted 22 times under different names, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 01:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times From Different Booths In Haryana; Rahul GandhiImage: Zee Photos

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged large-scale voter fraud in the recent Haryana elections, claiming that around 2.5 million votes were stolen. During his address, the LoP showed a photograph of a woman and alleged that she had voted 22 times under different names, including Seema, Sweety, and Vimala.

He further claimed that the woman in the photo was actually a Brazilian model whose image was misused to cast multiple votes.

