Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times From Different Booths In Haryana; Rahul Gandhi
A Brazilian model’s image was misused to cast multiple votes in Haryana; she had voted 22 times under different names, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged large-scale voter fraud in the recent Haryana elections, claiming that around 2.5 million votes were stolen. During his address, the LoP showed a photograph of a woman and alleged that she had voted 22 times under different names, including Seema, Sweety, and Vimala.
He further claimed that the woman in the photo was actually a Brazilian model whose image was misused to cast multiple votes.
