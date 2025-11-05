Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times From Different Booths In Haryana; Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged large-scale voter fraud in the recent Haryana elections, claiming that around 2.5 million votes were stolen. During his address, the LoP showed a photograph of a woman and alleged that she had voted 22 times under different names, including Seema, Sweety, and Vimala.

He further claimed that the woman in the photo was actually a Brazilian model whose image was misused to cast multiple votes.